11,951 COEs up for bidding under May to July quota

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for the May to July bidding exercise has been set at 11,951, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Apr 14).

The latest quota is an increase from the eight-year low allocated for February to April, which was set at 10,452.

The COE quota consists of replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered between January and March, and a provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C based on the category’s vehicle population as at Dec 31 last year.

Also included are adjustments for changes in the taxi population, replacement of commercial vehicles under the early turnover scheme and expired COEs.

Bidding will start on May 4.