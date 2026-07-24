COE quota for August to October up by 0.2%, Category A certificates to dip further

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for the August to October period will go up slightly to 19,085, a 0.2 per cent increase from the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Jul 24).

A total of 19,052 COEs were made available for the May to July period.

Bidding under the new quota will start on Aug 3.

The increase is driven by a rise in the Category B quota, which will grow by 6.2 per cent to 5,527.

The quota for commercial vehicles (Category C) will also increase by 5.4 per cent to 1,836.

In contrast, the Category A quota will fall by 4 per cent to 7,134, continuing a downward trend that began in the February to April 2026 period.

The quota for motorcycles (Category D) will also fall by about 2.5 per cent to 3,065, and that for the open category (Category E) will fall by 0.2 per cent to 1,523.

Bidding exercises start on the first and third Mondays of each month. There will be a longer interval of three weeks between the second bidding exercise in August and the first in September, LTA said.

The COE quota is made up of the following components:

25 per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered in the twelve-month period from July 2025 to June 2026

Provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C based on the Category C vehicle population as at Dec 31, 2025

Adjustments for changes in the taxi population, expired Temporary COEs, Early Turnover Scheme for commercial vehicles, redistribution from identified guaranteed deregistrations and injections of additional COEs

The next quota announcement for the bidding period of November to January 2027 will be made in October.