COE quota for February to April falls further to eight-year low

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for February to April has been set at 10,452 – continuing its fall to an eight-year low.

The latest quota is a drop from the 10,590 that was available from November 2021 to January 2022.

It is also the lowest in eight years since the February to April 2014 period, when 9,127 COEs were available.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) in October last year said that the vehicle growth rate will be maintained at zero until Jan 31, 2025, amid land constraints and competing needs and as the number of vehicles in Singapore approaches 1 million.

However, as an exception, goods vehicles and buses will be allowed to grow 0.25 per cent annually.

FEBRUARY TO APRIL QUOTA

For the period of February to April, Category A (cars up to 1,600cc and 97kW) will have a quota of 3,187, lower than previous quarter's 3,190.

Category B (cars above 1,600cc and 97kW) will have a quota of 3,299, a drop from 3,521.

Goods vehicles and buses in Category C will have a quota of 457, compared to the previous quarter's 540.

The quota for Category D (motorcycles) also decreased from 2,468 to 2,427.

COEs in Category E, which is open to all vehicles except for motorcycles, will have a quota of 1,082, an increase from 871 in the previous quarter.

Bidding under this quota will start on the first Monday of February.