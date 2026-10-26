COE quota for November to January increases by more than 1% to 19,298
The quota for larger cars will increase by about 3 per cent, while the quota for motorcycles will fall by about 2 per cent.
SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for November 2026 to January 2027 will increase by 1.1 per cent to 19,298, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Oct 26).
This is up from 19,085 COEs for the August to October period.
Bidding under the new quota will begin on Nov 2.
The quota for Category A cars will remain unchanged at 7,134, while that for Category B cars will rise by about 3.3 per cent, from 5,527 to 5,707.
The quota for commercial vehicles under Category C will increase by about 2 per cent to 1,873.
Meanwhile, the motorcycle quota under Category D will fall by about 2 per cent to 3,004, while the Category E open quota will rise by about 3.7 per cent to 1,580.
LTA said the COE quota for the upcoming quarter is not affected by its ongoing review of COE categorisation for cars.
Earlier this month, LTA proposed merging categories A and B into a single category for cars, with surcharges and rebates pegged to a vehicle's open market value.
A public consultation for the proposal is ongoing until 11.59pm on Nov 2. LTA is expected to share its findings and recommendations by the first half of 2027.
The November 2026 to January 2027 COE quota consists of the following components:
- 25 per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered in the twelve-month period from October 2025 to September 2026
- Provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C based on its vehicle population as at 31 December 2025
- Adjustments for changes in the taxi population, expired Temporary COEs, Early Turnover Scheme for commercial vehicles, redistribution from identified guaranteed deregistrations and injections of additional COEs
COE bidding exercises are held on the first and third Mondays of each month. LTA said there will be a longer interval of three weeks between the second bidding exercise in November and the first in December.
The next quota announcement for the bidding period of February 2027 to April 2027 will be made in January next year.