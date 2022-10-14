COE quota to drop by 13.7% for the November to January quarter

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for the November 2022 to January 2023 bidding exercises will fall by 13.7 per cent.

A total of 9,128 COEs will be available for the quarter, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Oct 14). This is a decrease from the August to October quota of 10,581.

The last time a lower quota was recorded came during the February to April 2014 period, when 9,127 COEs were available.

The November 2022 to January 2023 quota translates to a monthly average of 3,040 COEs for all categories combined, according to figures from LTA.

Bidding under this quota will start on Nov 7.

The COE quota consists of 50 per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered in the six-month period of April 2022 to September 2022 and a provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C based on the Category C vehicle population as at Dec 31, 2021.

It also includes adjustments for changes in the taxi population, replacement of commercial vehicles under the Early Turnover Scheme, and expired COEs.