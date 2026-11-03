Proposed COE merger: Majority back 'feebate' scheme, most favour five-band system

In response, Mr Siow said that the proposed fee-and-rebate, or "feebate", system was intended to restore a "permanent price distinction in COE premiums between mass-market and luxury cars", after the gap between Category A and B COE premiums narrowed with EVs' growing popularity.

Manufacturers and workshops can adjust the power output of EVs using software, allowing the same car to qualify for different COE categories, he said.

As a result, Category A premiums have exceeded Category B premiums on several occasions this year.

"This trend will continue as electric vehicles become more popular," he added.

Under the LTA's proposal, the existing Category A and B COEs would be merged into a single category for cars.

Categories A and B currently divide cars broadly according to engine capacity and power, with Category A traditionally covering smaller and less powerful models.

LTA has said advances in vehicle technology, particularly EVs, have made these criteria less effective. Manufacturers have increasingly been able to adjust vehicle specifications to fit within Category A limits, resulting in more buyers competing for Category A COEs and a narrowing price gap with Category B.

To continue distinguishing between mass-market and higher-value cars, LTA proposed introducing a feebate system based on a car model's open market value (OMV).

A car in a lower-value band would receive a rebate on its COE price, while higher-value models would face a surcharge. Depending on how the bands are structured, the difference between the highest surcharge and largest rebate could be as much as S$30,000.

LTA has proposed either a three-band or five-band system, with the largest rebate and surcharge set at S$15,000 in both options.

The agency said the aim is to better distinguish between mass-market and higher-value cars while allowing COE premiums themselves to continue to be determined by market forces.

LTA has said it expects to complete its review by the end of the year and publish its findings and recommendations in the first half of 2027.