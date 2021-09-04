IN FOCUS: Why is cleanliness at coffee shops and their toilets seen to be getting worse?

In the 30 minutes that CNA was there, Jane did not manage to sweep the floor or clean the toilet. She was also seen taking out the trash before having a short break.

Jane, who is in her 40s, said she does not really feel tired, but admitted that she has pain in her legs from the constant shuttling between tables.

"The cleanliness here is still okay," she told CNA. "If I see any dirty tables, I will clean it."

While Mr Lee acknowledged that cleaners have a difficult job, he said hiring more cleaners would mean passing on the extra costs to stall owners and in turn to patrons.

"We don't want to add costs for consumers. They will complain about why the food is very expensive," he said.

Mr Lee said the progressive wages for cleaners and minimum local salaries for businesses that hire foreigners also mean coffee shops were not earning as much as before.

"Many consumers think coffee shops make a lot of money. It's not true," he said. "You can still earn, but it depends on how you do it."

Mr Lee encouraged patrons to also play their part, noting that some inconsiderate users litter at the tables and throw tissue in the urinals.

Mr Hong said some members of the public will continue to be "selfish", but noted that more education and tougher regulations will improve behaviour.

"After COVID-19, it will be better. Everybody knows what is hygiene; everybody will take care of it themselves," he added.

SHARED RESPONSIBILITY

Public Hygiene Council chairman Edward D'Silva agreed that some members of the public continue to have "poor personal responsibility" by littering, not returning trays and dirtying the toilets.

"For instance, even with more regular cleanings scheduled, it only takes one inconsiderate user to foul up the coffee shop toilet between cleanings," he said.

However, Mr D'Silva called the raising of hygiene standards at coffee shops a "shared responsibility" that includes "critical" cooperation from operators.

"Coffee shop owners need to consider implementing the right infrastructure, upgrading of existing toilet facilities and design," he said.

"They must look at these issues more seriously, commit to higher standards and step up their cleaning regimes."

The council said it will hold a dialogue session with operators in October to "further reinforce" the importance of keeping their premises clean and hygienic.