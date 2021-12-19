'Everyone is equal in the pool': Visually impaired siblings overcome odds to earn success for Singapore

Despite their contrasting early experiences, the siblings are both national swimmers today.

While Colin was the leading light for Singapore at the Asian Youth Para Games, several months earlier, Sophie competed at the Paralympics where she featured in two events, most notably finishing fourth in the women's SB12 100m breaststroke.

The secret to their success? Hard work, sheer perseverance and the unwavering support of their parents, they told CNA.

"I WAS TOTALLY AT A LOSS"

It was when Sophie was in pre-school that Mdm Lee noticed something was amiss.

“They started doing exercises like writing numbers, recognition of numbers and all that. She (Sophie) took a long time and she kept getting it wrong, and she had her whole face practically buried in the paper,” she recalled.

“I thought something was definitely not right.”

Initially suspecting myopia, Mdm Lee took Sophie to an optician.

“She put on the glasses and she said it didn't help at all. Then I decided that maybe it's a little bit more than just myopia,” she said.

“So my husband got an appointment for us to go to an ophthalmologist at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and that was when we discovered her eye condition.”

Sophie was diagnosed with cone rod dystrophy, a condition that leads to the loss of cone cells in the retina responsible for central and colour vision. This means she is unable to see objects directly in front of her and needs to use her peripheral vision to do so. She is also not able to see much colour.

The condition is a progressive one, and Sophie's vision has deteriorated over time.

“I must admit it was a bit scary at first because we have no experience with eye conditions like this. And my biggest concern then was how is she going to be educated? Because I did not know any visually impaired person – adult or child – and I was totally at a loss,” recalled Mdm Lee.

“I didn’t know of any other parents at that time … I felt so alone.”

So began months of searching and asking questions.

Mdm Lee sent emails to organisations around the world, seeking advice on how she could help her daughter.