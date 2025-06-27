Mixed-age co-living spaces gain traction in Singapore

“The seniors just like to be able to talk to (their younger neighbours). My digital literacy is not as good, maybe they can teach me some skills. This kind of exchange … is interchangeable,” she said.

Any young person between the ages 18 and 25 can rent there.

But so far, those signing up are overseas students on study stints, who pay S$1,000 (US$800) a month to share a room with three others.

“For me, speaking English with the elders is a challenging but very important thing. It helps improve my English proficiency and makes me enjoy speaking English more,” said resident Bai Haochuan, a student from China.

Fellow Chinese student Chen Linghang said: “This feels really great, interacting with the seniors, teaching them how to use apps and software.”

The location can accommodate about 100 youths and seniors.

Senior rooms are between S$4,000 and S$6,500 a month, depending on care and meal options. An on-site clinic and caregivers are available.

The former school building does not have elevators, so seniors stay on the ground floor while younger residents live upstairs.

To encourage intergenerational interaction, all shared facilities are located downstairs. They include a basketball court, a table tennis area and a gym that has senior-friendly machines.