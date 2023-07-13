Government loosens income criteria for ComCare financial help

SINGAPORE: Income benchmarks for ComCare, Singapore’s support scheme for lower-income households, will be revised from Jul 17, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

The per capita household income benchmark for ComCare Short-to-Medium Term Assistance (SMTA) will be raised from the current S$650 (US$490) and below, to S$800 and below, said MSF in a media release on Thursday (Jul 13).

ComCare SMTA provides financial assistance to those temporarily unable to work or earning a low income. Beneficiaries receive support for basic living expenses, household bills, medical bills and finding employment.

The current household income benchmark for SMTA will also be removed, and only the per capita household income benchmark will be used. The latter more accurately reflects basic living expenses, which vary according to household size, said MSF.

ELIGIBILITY FOR COMCARE BASED ON HOLISTIC ASSESSMENT

The per capita household income benchmark is not a criterion that automatically qualifies a household for SMTA, said MSF.

Social Service Offices will determine a person's eligibility for financial aid based on a "holistic assessment", and those with income below what they require for their basic needs may qualify. Households are also assessed on factors such as their amount of savings and availability of family support.