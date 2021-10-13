ComCare spending up 56% to S$236 million in 2020 as jobs, livelihoods affected by COVID-19

MORE HOUSEHOLDS NEEDED SHORT-TO-MEDIUM TERM ASSISTANCE

The number of households which needed Short-to-Medium-Term Assistance increased by about 24 per cent, to about 35,700 beneficiaries in FY2020.

The quantum of ComCare assistance disbursed under SMTA also went up by about 77 per cent, to about S$183 million.

“This reflected the economic impact of COVID-19 and the flexibility exercised by the Social Service Offices during the pandemic to provide ComCare support,” said MSF.

MSF cited an example, saying that it automatically extended the duration of support of existing ComCare beneficiaries whose assistance ended between May and October 2020, by a further six months,

This was to “provide them with a longer runway to stabilise their circumstances”, said the ministry.

Most new ComCare beneficiaries assisted between April and December 2020 received at least six months of help, it added.

According to the trends report, households who lived in one- to two-room HDB flats made up about half of those on Short-to-Medium-Term Assistance.

This trend was consistent across FY2016 to FY2020, said MSF.

About 10,000 children got help with student care fees in FY2020 - an increase of 3 per cent.

This is due to the broadening of income eligibility in July 2020, and schools’ efforts to proactively enrol children who may benefit from after-school care in school-based student care centres.

However, the number of individuals receiving Long-Term Assistance decreased by about 2 per cent, to about 4,100 in FY2020, said MSF.

Individuals aged 65 and above made up about 80 per cent of those on Long-Term Assistance, according to MSF’s trends report.

ComCare Long-Term Assistance supports individuals who are permanently unable to work due to old age, illness or disability, have limited or no means of income, and have little or no family support.

The report also showed that the number of individuals receiving Interim Assistance increased by about 21 per cent, to about 9,400 in FY2020.

Similar to the rise in the number of people who received Short-to-Medium-Term Assistance, this is attributable to the impact of COVID-19, said MSF.

Interim Assistance provides immediate financial assistance to individuals and families who require urgent and temporary financial relief.