ComfortDelGro app, booking line down due to 'surge in volume'

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro’s customers and drivers were unable to access the taxi operator's mobile application and call booking service on Saturday (May 7) due to a technical fault.

"Our app and call booking services are currently experiencing a technical fault due to a surge in booking volume," said ComfortDelGro in a Facebook post at about 4.20pm.

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused and are working hard to get them back up and running."

A customer told CNA that she faced issues with the app at about 1.15pm. She had to hail a taxi to travel from Katong to Hougang after being unable to book one.

“There was no way to even book a cab, so we were depending on street hail,” said the customer who only wanted to be known as Mrs Saviour. “The app couldn’t even get my location at first.”

Mrs Saviour added that she uninstalled and reinstalled the app, but it still showed an error message saying there was a problem with the server connection.

The booking hotline was also down when CNA tried calling at about 4.30pm.

ComfortDelGro, Singapore's largest taxi operator, recently relaunched its mobile app under a new name, CDG Zig. It combines the taxi booking application and the company's now-decommissioned lifestyle application Zig.