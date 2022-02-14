ComfortDelGro clinches S$20m contract to run electric shuttle bus services at NTU from September

SINGAPORE: Transport giant ComfortDelGro will operate a fleet of about 20 electric buses at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) campus from September.

The "multi-year contract", valued at about S$20 million, will see ComfortDelGro Bus serve four routes within NTU, running between 7:30am and 11pm daily, including public holidays.

The announcement on Monday (Feb 14) comes three months after ComfortDelGro won a S$30 million contract to operate electric shuttle bus services at the National University of Singapore (NUS) campus.

In a media release, ComfortDelGro said it would also be setting up a command centre on campus to oversee operations, deploying a transport management system with an "array of digital tools to enhance operational effectiveness and improve commuting experience".

"These include a ridership counter to monitor passenger occupancy rate, a built-in GPS system to track bus location, and also closed circuit televisions (CCTVs) on the buses to manage incident reporting," the company said.

"Data collected from these tools will be consolidated into the Fleet Management System, where commuters can get real-time location of buses, arrival times as well as passenger occupancy rate via the Commuter App, and where bus schedules can be monitored and optimised," it added.