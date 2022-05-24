ComfortDelGro Driving Centre to add electric vehicles to training fleet

SINGAPORE: Drivers at the ComfortDelGro Driving Centre will soon be able to opt for electric vehicles (EVs) for their Class 3A Licence Course.

Starting Jun 1, the centre will add five electric cars to its training fleet, ComfortDelGro said on Tuesday (May 24).

It aims to have 100 electric cars by 2030, accounting for more than half of its training fleet

Drivers will be using the Hyundai Kona Electric (standard range), which has a small turning radius and is suitable for the centre’s driving circuit, said ComfortDelGro.

Five alternative current charging stations have been installed at the premises to charge the EVs, which take about six hours to fully charge.

“The EVs will be available to corporate learners for their defensive and familiarisation driving courses, and to the Elite Team learners to book via the MyCDC App,” ComfortDelGro said.

“Learners undergoing EV training can expect slight differences relating to the sensitivity of the accelerator, engine sound, engine brake, turning radius, and maintenance.

“The EV training will also allow learners to better understand the electronic control buttons that come with the vehicle.”