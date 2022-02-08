ComfortDelGro to increase taxi fares from March; flagdown rate to go up by 20 cents

SINGAPORE: From March, passengers using ComfortDelGro taxi services will have to pay more in flagdown fares as well as distance-timed and waiting rates.

Flagdown fares across ComfortDelGro entire fleet of taxis will increase by 20 cents. This means that the flagdown fare of the Hyundai i-40 taxi will increase from S$3.70 to S$3.90.

The starting fare for Toyota Prius, Hyundai Ioniq, Kona as well as LimoCab and MaxiCabs will increase from S$3.90 to $4.10, said ComfortDelgro.

The new rates will take effect at 6am on Mar 1.

FIRST ADJUSTMENT IN A DECADE

ComfortDelgro operates about 10,000 taxis in Singapore.

The increase - the first adjustment in a decade - is "necessary" to help cabbies defray higher operating costs, said ComfortDelGro in a media release.

"In the last six months alone, fuel prices have increased by about 10 per cent on average, in line with rising oil prices as world economies continue to emerge from the pandemic," said ComfortDelGro.

"Inflation has also been heading north. In fact, in the last decade, inflation has grown by close to 12 per cent," it added.

Along with the increase in the flagdown fare, distance-timed and waiting rates will also rise.

For distance-timed rates, there will be a two-cent increase (from S$0.22 to S$0.24) for every 400m (or 350m after 10km) for normal taxis. Limousines will see a three-cent increase (from S$0.30 to S$0.33), said ComfortDelGro.

Likewise for waiting times, there will be a two-cent increase (from S$0.22 to S$0.24) for every 45 seconds of waiting time for normal taxis, and a three-cent increase (from S$0.30 to S$0.33) for limousines.

All other fare tariffs remain unchanged. With this adjustment, the estimated fare for a 10km off-peak normal taxi trip is expected to increase by 7.7 per cent or by S$0.84 - from S$10.98 to S$11.82.