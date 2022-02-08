ComfortDelGro to increase taxi fares from March; flagdown rate to go up by 20 cents

SINGAPORE: From March, passengers using ComfortDelGro taxi services will have to pay more in flagdown fares as well as distance-timed and waiting rates.

Flagdown fares across ComfortDelGro entire fleet of taxis will increase by 20 cents. The new rate will take into effect from Mar 1 at 6 am.

This means that the flagdown fare of the Hyundai i-40 taxi will increase from S$3.70 to S$3.90.

Flagdown fares for Toyota Prius, Hyundai Ioniq, Kona as well as LimoCab and MaxiCabs will increase from S$3.90 to $4.10, said ComfortDelgro.

The increase - the first adjustment in a decade - is "necessary" to help cabbies defray higher operating costs, said ComfortDelGro in a media release.

"In the last six months alone, fuel prices have increased by about 10 per cent on average, in line with rising oil prices as world economies continue to emerge from the pandemic. Inflation has also been heading north," said the taxi giant.

Along with the increase in the flagdown fare, distance-timed and waiting rates will also rise.

For distance-timed rates, this will see a two-cent increase (from S$0.22 to S$0.24) for every 400m (or 350m after 10km) for normal taxis, and a three-cent increase (from S$0.30 to S$0.33) for limousines, said ComfortDelGro.

For waiting times, this will result in a two-cent increase (from S$0.22 to S$0.24) for every 45 seconds of waiting time for normal taxis, and a three-cent increase (from S$0.30 to S$0.33) for limousines.

All other fare tariffs remain unchanged.

With this adjustment, the estimated fare for a 10km off-peak normal taxi trip is estimated to increase by 7.7 per cent or by S$0.84 from S$10.98 to S$11.82.

Taxi fares were last adjusted in December 2011, said ComfortDelGro.