ComfortDelGro to acquire 90% stake in wheelchair transport service provider for S$8.5 million

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro said on Monday (Jan 10) it will acquire a 90 per cent stake in wheelchair transport service provider Ming Chuan Transportation for S$8.5 million.

The acquisition will be done through its subsidiary ComfortDelGro MedCare.

It will comprise Ming Chuan’s entire fleet of 76 vehicles, as well as its 86 employees and drivers, said ComfortDelGro in a media release.

"Upon completion of the acquisition, ComfortDelGro MedCare will have a total fleet of 92 vehicles, cementing its position as the largest wheelchair transport service provider in Singapore," it added.