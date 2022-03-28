ComfortDelGro to temporarily raise fares for all taxis amid fuel price increase

SINGAPORE: From next Monday (Apr 4), ComfortDelGro will temporarily increase fares for all its taxis to cushion the impact of the recent increase in fuel prices.

The fuel-related price increase is being introduced following "strong feedback" from its drivers, the taxi giant said in a media release on Monday.

The move will be reviewed by the end of May and removed if fuel prices ease, it added.

ComfortDelGro will increase distance and waiting time fares by 1 cent.

This means the distance-timed rates - which are currently 24 cents for regular taxis and 33 cents for limousine cabs - will go up to 25 cents and 34 cents respectively.

The distance-timed rates are calculated based on every 400m thereafter or less up to 10km, every 350m thereafter or less after 10km, and every 45 seconds of waiting or less.

The proposed revision will see fares increase by about 32 cents for a 10km trip, ComfortDelGro said.

Flagdown fares will remain unchanged.

"Assuming an average of 10 to 12 trips a day, cabbies’ earnings are expected to improve by between S$3.20 and S$3.84 daily," it added.

"This will help to cushion the impact of the recent surge in fuel prices, which has increased their daily fuel costs by between S$3.55 and S$13.50 in the last month alone."

The move comes after ComfortDelGro increased its fares for the first time in a decade on Mar 1, which saw flagdown fares go up by 20 cents as well as a 2-cent increase in distance and waiting time fares.

The fare increase prompted other taxi operators to follow suit.