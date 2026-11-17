SINGAPORE: Travellers heading to Johor Bahru and back will be able to book cross-border taxi services on the ComfortDelGro (CDG) app Zig from Nov 23.

Customers will be able to book cross-border rides through Zig’s app up to seven days in advance and a minimum of four hours before the scheduled pick-up time, CDG said in a press release on Tuesday (Nov 17).

CDG customers have already been able to book cross-border rides through the platform’s hotline since September 2025.

Fixed fares will be shown upfront when customers enter their trip details in the app. Fares will be calculated based on distance, vehicle category and scheduled time, and includes a S$3 (US$2.32) platform fee.

CNA has asked CDG for more information about fares for cross-border ride bookings made through Zig's app.

Customers can also continue to book rides by calling Zig’s 24-hour hotline at 6552 1111.

Zig, in a joint media release with Malaysian mobility platform Kummute, operated by Kumpool, said the two platforms had signed a memorandum of understanding to expand point-to-point cross-border services between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

Under this partnership, ride requests will be fulfilled by vehicles from either network, which will enable Kummute and Zig to draw on a larger combined pool of vehicles, the two platforms said.

For trips booked on Zig’s app heading into Johor Bahru, drivers can pick up customers from any location in Singapore, with drop-offs available anywhere within the Johor Bahru service boundary, including Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri and Senai.

For rides heading into Singapore booked on Zig’s app, pick-up locations can only be set from three designated Johor Bahru hubs during an "initial phase": Mid Valley Southkey, Toppen Shopping Centre and Angsana Mall, CDG told CNA.

Drop-offs will cover any location in Singapore.

CNA has asked CDG for more information on how long the initial phase will last.

Wider point-to-point pick-ups from Johor Bahru will be progressively introduced, CDG said.

Pick-up locations for rides to Singapore booked through CDG's hotline will continue to include Larkin Sentral as well.

From Dec 14, Kummute customers will be able to book cross-border trips through the Kummute app from seven days to two hours before travel, with fixed fares shown upfront.

Pick-ups will be available from anywhere in Malaysia with drop-offs also available at all locations in Singapore.

For Kummute journeys from Singapore to Johor Bahru, pick-ups will initially be available at four designated locations: Ban San Street Terminal (near Bugis); near VivoCity (HarbourFront MRT); near Century Square Shopping Mall (Tampines MRT); and Joo Koon (Joo Koon MRT). Drop-offs will be available anywhere in Malaysia.

Wider point-to-point pick-ups from Singapore will be progressively introduced, Kummute said.

“By joining forces with Zig, we are bringing together two trusted networks on either side of the border, giving travellers more vehicles, upfront fares and greater confidence whichever direction they are heading,” said Kumpool director Lim Han Weng.

Comfort Delgro Zig’s head of Singapore point-to-point mobility business Michael Huang said: “Through our partnership with Kummute, we are improving access to cross-border travel while making it easier for customers to plan and book their journeys, with upfront fixed fares and the flexibility of booking through the Zig app or our customer service hotline.”