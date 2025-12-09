Singapore-made games get boost from Comic Con spotlight

SINGAPORE: Some Singapore-made video games are seeing a surge in visibility – and potential downloads of up to 1,000 copies – after being showcased at this year’s Singapore Comic Con (SGCC).

The event was held last weekend at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Industry players say conventions like SGCC are valuable for independent game developers, offering them access to publishers, investors, streamers and the media.

This year, the Singapore Games Association (SGGA) showcased 60 locally made titles at the event, including 20 playable demos at its booth, which drew a positive reaction from attendees.

Indie creators say such feedback is more than just validation – every player who enjoys a demo is also a potential buyer.