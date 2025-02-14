Commercial diving association calls for licensing system for firms following fatal incidents

SINGAPORE: At a warehouse in Pioneer, trainee commercial divers spend up to four weeks getting familiar with equipment worth millions of dollars before taking to the waters.

Their company, diving contractor Subsea Global Solutions, employs around 40 divers to perform industrial or construction work underwater.

But first, they must undergo rigorous training for several months – a necessity given the numerous challenges of their work.

Recently, safety lapses have led to calls from industry players for authorities to introduce a licensing system for the sector.

The Ministry of Manpower announced last week that 12 commercial diving companies and seven individuals have been penalised for a total of 65 safety violations between September and December in 2024.

Last year, two commercial divers died at Singapore anchorages when they used recreational self-contained underwater breathing apparatus instead of the required commercial surface-supplied diving equipment.

This specialised safety gear allows commercial divers to get a continuous air supply from the surface through a hose known as a diving umbilical, which is connected to a specialised helmet.

This helps them to navigate challenging conditions like strong currents and low visibility.

NO LICENSING REGIME

Mr Alexis Chee, chairman of the Commercial Diving Association Singapore, noted that there is currently no licensing regime in place for commercial diving companies.

This lowers the barriers to entry and means that firms may not fully comply with the necessary guidelines that are in place, he cautioned.