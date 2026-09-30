Committee formed to review child safeguards in Islamic religious settings after sexual assault case

The new committee will work with relevant community stakeholders and agencies to make practical recommendations to strengthen safeguards and child protection in religious settings, while maintaining the "open and welcoming" nature of religious institutions.

"The review will take a preventive and community-centric approach, looking at the systems, culture and practices that prevent harm, surface concerns early, and promote the safety and wellbeing of children and young persons," the ministry and MUIS said in a joint media factsheet.

Speaking to reporters at the Singapore Islamic Hub on Wednesday, Mr Zaqy said the committee will conduct its review in an independent and objective manner.

“We want to give them space and latitude to review with independence and objectivity – how we can better improve, how we deliver religious classes guidance, both in the physical space, online space, formal classes, informal classes,” he said.

The committee will be co-chaired by Associate Professor Razwana Begum and Ustaz Fathurrahman Dawoed.

Assoc Prof Razwana is the head of the global security and strategy programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences and is also the president of the non-profit organisation PPIS, or Singapore Muslim Women's Association.

Mr Fathurrahman is the executive director for the education division at Islamic education centre Andalus Corporation, and the chairman of the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP), a non-profit organisation.

Over the next few months, the members will be reviewing and talking to various mosque boards and institutions to better understand the challenges on the ground and gaps, as well as how processes and guidelines can be improved, Mr Zaqy said.

The committee is expected to submit its recommendations on two key areas around the end of the year, said MCCY and MUIS. The findings and recommendations will also be shared with the community.