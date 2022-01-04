Committee of Privileges will present findings on Raeesah Khan case 'in due course': Tan Chuan Jin

SINGAPORE: The Committee of Privileges has “looked at” the formal complaint against former Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan’s breach of parliamentary privilege and “will be presenting (its) findings and recommendations to Parliament through (its) report in due course”.

In a blog entry posted on the Parliament website on Monday (Jan 3), Speaker of the House Tan Chuan Jin said the Committee of Privileges “will thoroughly investigate the complaint to uphold the sanctity and integrity of parliamentary privilege”.

“The recent complaint that we looked at – and for which we will be presenting our findings and recommendations to Parliament through our Report in due course – is an important reminder that MPs must not wilfully abuse the immunity and privileges being an MP accords them,” he said.

Ms Khan, formerly an MP for Sengkang GRC, resigned in November after she admitted to lying in Parliament about a sexual assault case, which she had claimed was mishandled by the police. She was referred to the committee for breach of parliamentary privilege after her confession.