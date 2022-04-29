Logo
Committee of Privileges report: Public Prosecutor refers case against Pritam Singh, Faisal Manap to police for investigations

Workers' Party secretary-general Pritam Singh (left) and WP vice-chairman Faisal Manap at Committee of Privileges hearings.

29 Apr 2022 10:45PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 10:45PM)
SINGAPORE: The case regarding the conduct of Workers' Party leaders Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap before the Committee of Privileges has been referred by the Public Prosecutor to the police, the Singapore Police Force said on Friday (Apr 29).

"The police have been going through the evidence provided by Parliament and will now be engaging persons relevant to the case as part of the investigations into the possible offences disclosed," the SPF said. 

In its final report on Feb 10, the Committee of Privileges - convened to look into lies told by former WP Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan in Parliament - recommended that WP secretary-general Pritam Singh and vice-chair Faisal Manap be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations.

The committee had found Ms Khan guilty of abuse of privilege for lying in Parliament on Aug 3, and then repeating the lie on Oct 4.

The committee said then that it was satisfied that Workers' Party secretary-general Mr Singh and vice-chair Mr Faisal had been "untruthful in their evidence under oath". 

On Feb 15, Parliament voted to refer Mr Singh and Mr Faisal to the Public Prosecutor. 

Source: CNA

