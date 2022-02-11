Committee of Privileges report: WhatsApp exchanges between Raeesah Khan, Pritam Singh and other WP members

SINGAPORE: The Committee of Privileges (COP) looking into former Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan’s conduct, in relation to a lie she said in the House last August, has set out its recommendations and full report on Thursday (Feb 10).

The committee recommended that the former Workers' Party (WP) member be fined S$35,000 for lying in Parliament multiple times and abusing her parliamentary privilege.

As for WP chief Pritam Singh and party vice-chairman Faisal Manap, they should be referred to the public prosecutor to "consider if criminal proceedings ought to be instituted", due to Mr Singh's conduct during the committee's probe and Mr Faisal's refusal to answer relevant questions, the report said.