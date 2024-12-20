Police investigating after bicycles left on Commonwealth Avenue, blocking traffic

SINGAPORE: Police investigations are ongoing after several bicycles were left on a main road in Queenstown, blocking traffic and causing alarm in the early hours of Friday (Dec 20).

A photo shared by Facebook page ROADS.sg showed a row of three bicycles on Commonwealth Avenue, with one bike occupying each lane of the three-lane road.

According to the tip-off, which was submitted by a Geraldine Lim, the obstructions were encountered in front of a bus stop near Queens Condominium at about 2am.

The unexpected sight forced a private hire vehicle driver to jam on the brakes, causing his passenger to spill some takeaway food, said the post.

The driver managed to remove two of the bicycles from the road but could not get to the last one fast enough before a taxi slammed into it.

“The taxi driver drove off without stopping to check what did he hit, probably in shock,” said the post.

“Such a dangerous prank!”

By Friday evening, the post had garnered more than 180 comments, with many expressing shock and anger.

“This is above an innocent prank, it can literally cause someone's life,” read one comment.

“The police must take action against this mischief,” said another.

In response to CNA’s queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

