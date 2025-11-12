Singapore officially launches new Communicable Diseases Agency for pandemic preparedness

SINGAPORE: A new agency to prevent, manage and control infectious diseases in Singapore was officially launched by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Nov 12).

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), a statutory board under the Ministry of Health (MOH), consolidates some public health functions previously housed across MOH, the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB).

At the launch event held at the National University of Singapore’s University Cultural Centre, Mr Wong said the CDA will have several key tasks ahead, including deepening international cooperation.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world saw “unprecedented collaboration”. For example, there were platforms like the World Health Organization's Pandemic Hub to strengthen global preparedness and response.

However, this momentum has slowed, he said.

“Memories of COVID-19 are fading, and support for multilateralism, more generally, in today's fractured and contested world, is weakening. Support for multilateralism in global health is also fragmenting,” he said, warning that this would leave the world less prepared for the next pandemic.