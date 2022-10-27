What you need to know about the new assisted living HDB flats in Queenstown for seniors

SINGAPORE: Built-in wardrobes and service packages are among the features of the new Community Care Apartments (CCA) in Queenstown that will be launched in the upcoming Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise in November.

The CCA is a public housing assisted living concept jointly developed by the Ministry of National Development (MND), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Housing and Development Board (HDB). The flats will come with care services that can be scaled according to a person’s needs.

Located within the Queensway Canopy BTO development, it is the second pilot of its kind in Singapore – the first was launched in February 2021 in Bukit Batok.

Here is what you need to know about the new CCA flats:

FLOOR PLANS

With an internal floor area of about 32 sq m, the units come with a wide wheelchair-friendly main door with a built-in bench at the side.

The bathrooms are wheelchair-accessible and will have slip-resistant flooring and grab bars. The service yard, which has a clothes drying rack, is accessible from the toilet.

There will be a built-in wardrobe, cabinets and a furnished kitchen to allow seniors to move in quickly with minimal renovations needed.

The flats are designed with an open layout and come with easy-to-slide partitions that separate the living room and bedroom.