Attendance incentives tied to employees' sick leave should no longer be seen as fair practice: MOM

SINGAPORE: Attendance-related incentive schemes that consider employees' use of sick leave “should no longer be seen as a reasonable or fair practice”, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Monday (Feb 14).

Authorities “will make clear” that appraising or remunerating employees in such a manner goes against the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP).

“The tripartite partners will clarify this point to all stakeholders,” he said in a written reply to parliamentary questions.

Incentives for workers who do not take medical leave made the news recently after a pest control technician was jailed for refusing a COVID-19 swab test because he did not want to forfeit a monthly work incentive.

The 60-year-old man, A Rahim M Taha, had a cough for three weeks and was told by a doctor to take a swab test and stay home. But he went to work the next day and went on job calls at five locations.

The court heard that Rahim earned a basic salary of S$1,500 a month at a pest control company. If he fulfilled certain conditions, including not taking any medical leave during the month, he would be given an additional S$100 allowance.

Experts had previously told CNA that such schemes tend to be common in shift work or for lower-wage workers.

In his reply, Dr Tan said authorities do not collect data on the prevalence of such attendance-related schemes.

"Such schemes may have emerged over time as a way to help deter malingering and instil a more disciplined workforce. While they may have been created with these outcomes in mind, the tripartite partners are of the view that attendance-related schemes that consider sick leave utilisation should no longer be seen as a reasonable or fair practice," he said.

“As a matter of principle, if an employee is unwell, he should seek medical attention, firstly for his own well-being, and secondly, for the well-being of his co-workers,” the minister said.

“To the extent that attendance incentive schemes discourage the taking of sick leave, even if unintentionally, it contradicts the overriding principle to protect the well-being of workers.”