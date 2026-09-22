Haze in Singapore: Companies step up precautions for outdoor workers
Some employers are distributing N95 masks, issuing health reminders and preparing to adjust work arrangements if air quality worsens.
SINGAPORE: Companies are stepping up precautions for employees amid the ongoing haze, with some prepared to introduce additional measures if air quality worsens.
Several firms have begun distributing N95 masks and issuing health reminders.
For workers who spend long hours outdoors, employers are also looking at ways to reduce their exposure should conditions deteriorate.
N95 & DAILY BRIEFINGS FOR POSTMEN
At Singapore Post (SingPost), business remains as usual as employees sort and deliver mail and parcels.
But before postmen head out on their rounds, they are also being handed N95 masks, which help to filter out airborne particles.
SingPost has secured a nine-week supply to distribute to staff daily across its operations.
"We have also reminded our staff to top up their water bottles and to keep hydrated,” said the company’s head of operations, Mr Goh Chee Hiong.
“At the same time, to monitor their health symptoms, especially breathlessness or eye irritation.”
Mr Goh added that employees presenting symptoms should report to their supervisors so the postal operator can make arrangements for them to rest.
Staff are also briefed daily on Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) levels in their respective delivery areas. This allows them to plan their routes and breaks, as postmen can spend up to six hours outdoors during a shift.
Inspector of Post Muhammad Aizuddin Musa said he has suffered from a sore throat while working during the haze.
"Usually, I keep on drinking more water, so that's what I do to finish my job," he said.
SingPost said supervisors should check on employees who may be more vulnerable to the haze and adjust or redistribute their workloads where needed.
Mr Aizuddin added that workers are allowed to take breaks when necessary without having to press on until their deliveries are completed.
"We are never pushed out just to hit the numbers. At the end of the day, safety is our priority. We make sure everyone gets back home safely," he said.
Mr Goh said that if air quality reaches hazardous levels, the postal service will continue essential deliveries but cut workloads to allow for longer breaks.
REDUCING PROLONGED OUTDOOR WORK
Under the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) haze guidelines, a 24-hour PSI reading of 101 to 200 is considered unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, and readings above 300 hazardous.
MOM has advised employers to carry out risk assessments and find ways to reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor work during haze episodes.
At Shell petrol stations, pump attendants have been advised to move indoors as often as they can once the PSI moves beyond 100, such as into air-conditioned convenience stores during their breaks.
The company's general manager for mobility and convenience in Singapore, Mr Doong Shiwen, said staff are being given N95 masks and reminded to stay hydrated.
“For site staff (who) have come forward with pre-existing conditions, we try to accommodate perhaps more rest times, certainly better hydration during this period,” Mr Doong said.
“And if the need arises, should (the PSI) go higher, then of course we will recalibrate where we deploy them.”
Shell said it generally follows guidance from the National Environment Agency (NEA) and other regulatory guidelines. So far, the company has not seen an increase in requests from staff for additional breaks.
Mr Doong said that if conditions worsen, Shell could require staff to move indoors during breaks or quieter periods.
He added that the company has drawn on its experience from previous haze episodes, with N95 masks now better stocked and communication with service staff clearer.
FLEXIBLE WORK ARRANGEMENTS IF HAZE WORSENS
For employees who can work remotely, flexible work arrangements are another option employers are keeping on the table.
OCBC said such arrangements can be implemented if haze conditions deteriorate further, particularly for elderly or pregnant employees and those with pre-existing medical conditions.
For now, the bank has made N95 masks available to staff and advised them to minimise prolonged outdoor exposure when air quality worsens.
It has also reminded employees to stay hydrated, monitor official air quality updates and seek medical attention if they experience haze-related symptoms.
OCBC's head of group operational risk management Gary Chong said the bank is mindful that some employees may be more vulnerable to the effects of haze.
"If there is further deterioration of the haze, flexible working arrangements can be implemented where possible to support their well-being," he said.