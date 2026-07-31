Company director charged with helping firm provide flag registration services for UN-sanctioned North Korea-linked ship

SINGAPORE: A ship management company director was charged on Friday (Jul 31) for allegedly providing flag registration services to a vessel designated by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for transporting prohibited items from North Korea.

David Chong Kwok Yong, 49, was charged with one count of abetting Niue Ship Registry by intentionally assisting the company to provide the flag registration services for the vessel PETREL 8.

Chong, a Singaporean, allegedly registered the vessel under the flag of Niue, a Polynesian island in the South Pacific, from May 18, 2022 to Aug 18, 2022 and purportedly had reasonable grounds to believe that the vessel was involved in transporting prohibited items from North Korea. Nieu is a self-governing country in free association with New Zealand.

According to records from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Nieu Ship Registry was incorporated in 2002, with its principal activities listed as providing ship management and freight services.

Chong is listed as both its director and managing director.