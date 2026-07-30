Company, director to be charged over flag registration for UN-sanctioned vessel linked to North Korea

SINGAPORE: A company and its 49-year-old director will be charged in court on Friday (Jul 31) for allegedly providing flag registration services to a vessel designated by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for transporting prohibited items from North Korea.

Investigations found that the company provided flag registration services for the vessel PETREL 8 on May 18, 2022, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Thursday.

The vessel had been placed on the UNSC sanctions list in 2017 under resolutions targeting North Korea's prohibited activities.

“At the material time, it is alleged that the company director had reasonable grounds to believe that PETREL 8 was a UNSC-designated vessel involved in transporting prohibited items from the DPRK when the flag registration services were provided,” the police said, referring to the country's formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

According to the Marine Traffic website, the PETREL 8 is a bulk carrier with a length of 134.5m and a width of 18.8m.

The company will face one charge of breaching Singapore's United Nations sanctions regulations on North Korea. Its director will be charged with abetting the company in committing the offence under the same regulations.

If found guilty, the director may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000 (US$387,000), or both. The firm may be fined up to S$1 million.

"The United Nations (Sanctions-DPRK) Regulations 2010 under the United Nations Act 2001 gives effect to sanctions imposed by the UNSC on the DPRK to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," said the police.

"This includes prohibitions against the provision of services for vessels where there are reasonable grounds to believe the vessels are or were involved in activities that support the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by the DPRK."

The police added that Singapore takes its international obligations under UNSC Resolutions seriously and is committed to implementing them fully.