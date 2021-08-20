Company director fined for illegally dumping waste from renovation works

SINGAPORE: A company director was fined a total of S$18,000 after he pleaded guilty to illegally disposing waste from renovation works along public roads in February last year, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Friday (Aug 20).

Chidambaram Baskaran was found to have instructed three workers to illegally dispose 231 jute bags containing hacked concrete and tiles from his lorry, the agency said.

The waste was dumped between Feb 15 and Feb 26 into waste and recycling bins that served premises in the Macpherson, Jalan Besar and Bendemeer areas.

“Such bins are meant to serve only the occupiers of those premises and should be used only for general waste or recyclables (i.e., paper, plastic, metal, and glass),” NEA said.

“Waste from renovation works, classified under industrial waste, including construction and demolition waste such as hacked concrete and tiles, must be sent to a licensed recycling facility and not mixed with general waste or recyclables.”

Baskaran, a first time offender, was convicted of six charges under the Environmental Public Health Act and was fined S$3,000 for each charge. Twelve other charges were taken into consideration.

The three workers were given a warning for their role in the act.

Illegally disposing waste “poses environmental and public health risks, and is a blight on public places”, said NEA.

“NEA will not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against those who illegally dispose of waste.”

First time offenders may be fined up to S$10,000, or jailed up to one year, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, and jailed at least one month up to one year.

Members of the public can submit reports of suspected illegal disposal via an online feedback form or the myENV mobile application, NEA said.