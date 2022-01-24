Logo
Company fined S$11,000 for illegally importing food products from China
Illegal consignment seized by SFA (Photo: SFA)

Yasmin Begum
24 Jan 2022 11:27PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 11:27PM)
SINGAPORE: A company was fined S$11,000 by the court on Monday (Jan 24) for illegally importing processed food products from China, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The director of Tian Cai Import & Export, Ding Changdeng, was also fined S$8,000 for not exercising due diligence to prevent the offence.

On Aug 3, 2020, SFA officers found and seized about 5,000kg of processed vegetables and 450kg of chicken seasoning powder with meat content in consignments from China. 

Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit, said SFA. 

"Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and poses food safety risk," it added.

"In addition, meat and its products can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with Singapore’s food safety standards and requirements."

Those convicted of illegally importing processed food face a fine of up to S$1,000.

If found guilty of importing meat products illegally from unapproved sources, offenders can be jailed up to two years, or fined a maximum of S$50,000, or both.

Source: CNA/yb(gr)

