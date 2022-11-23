Rise of ‘compassion fatigue’ risks pushing healthcare workers away from palliative care

SINGAPORE: Healthcare workers in the end-of-life sector face the risk of “compassion fatigue” when caring for their patients, which may affect their own mental and physical well-being, say experts.

The fatigue can set in as palliative care staff have to exercise a higher degree of compassion and understanding when dealing with their patients. Palliative care refers to the care given to patients who are terminally ill and no longer seeking treatment for their conditions.

While there are no actual numbers of healthcare workers affected by this condition, steps are being taken by healthcare institutions to identify and intervene before the fatigue actually sets in.