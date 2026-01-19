Compassion, not compliance, must drive Singapore’s ‘we first’ movement: NVPC CEO

SINGAPORE: As Singapore continues its push towards building a “we first” society, calls for Singaporeans to step up for one another ahead of personal gain have grown louder.

The idea of a more giving society first surfaced in national conversations as Singapore looked beyond its post-pandemic recovery.

It was reinforced last year during Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s National Day Rally – held as the nation marked its 60th year of independence – where he spoke about collective responsibility as a crucial way to strengthen the bonds between Singaporeans.

But when it comes to volunteering or making a donation, questions have arisen about where to draw the line between encouragement and obligation, and how giving can be made inclusive – especially for those who may lack money or time.

For the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre’s (NVPC) chief executive officer Tony Soh, giving must come from compassion, not compliance.

A RESILIENT CULTURE OF GIVING

According to Mr Soh, it is this emphasis on collective responsibility that has underpinned Singapore’s success.

“As Singapore becomes more wealthy and has done well, we must not forget that actually, individuals succeed because the collective has been united and cohesive,” he told CNA.

“So, I think that it's about striking the right balance between the individual and the collective.”

The NVPC is the national agency dedicated to growing a culture of volunteerism and philanthropy in Singapore.

Its work gives Singaporeans a “greater scope … to contribute to strengthening the collective”, Mr Soh added.