Compassion, not compliance, must drive Singapore’s ‘we first’ movement: NVPC CEO
Collective responsibility cannot be built through pressure, says the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre’s CEO Tony Soh, as Singapore looks to deepen its culture of volunteerism and giving.
SINGAPORE: As Singapore continues its push towards building a “we first” society, calls for Singaporeans to step up for one another ahead of personal gain have grown louder.
The idea of a more giving society first surfaced in national conversations as Singapore looked beyond its post-pandemic recovery.
It was reinforced last year during Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s National Day Rally – held as the nation marked its 60th year of independence – where he spoke about collective responsibility as a crucial way to strengthen the bonds between Singaporeans.
But when it comes to volunteering or making a donation, questions have arisen about where to draw the line between encouragement and obligation, and how giving can be made inclusive – especially for those who may lack money or time.
For the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre’s (NVPC) chief executive officer Tony Soh, giving must come from compassion, not compliance.
A RESILIENT CULTURE OF GIVING
According to Mr Soh, it is this emphasis on collective responsibility that has underpinned Singapore’s success.
“As Singapore becomes more wealthy and has done well, we must not forget that actually, individuals succeed because the collective has been united and cohesive,” he told CNA.
“So, I think that it's about striking the right balance between the individual and the collective.”
The NVPC is the national agency dedicated to growing a culture of volunteerism and philanthropy in Singapore.
Its work gives Singaporeans a “greater scope … to contribute to strengthening the collective”, Mr Soh added.
The state of volunteerism and giving in Singapore has been resilient over the years, he said.
“We've seen during COVID, even earlier in SARS and across different economic cycles, Singaporeans continue to (be) generous. When the need is there, they step forward.”
NVPC tracks such trends through national surveys and studies, including its National Giving Study, done every two years, as well as corporate giving activities.
According to its most recent study in 2023, 30 per cent of the 1,951 respondents surveyed said they volunteered, a rise from 22 per cent in 2021, marking a rebound to pre-pandemic levels.
The proportion of respondents who said they donated was 62 per cent, holding steady from 60 per cent in 2021.
Giving.sg, NVPC’s national giving platform, receives about S$100 million (US$78 million) in donations annually from some 730,000 users, Mr Soh added.
While such data is not definitive, Mr Soh said it helps provide a pulse check on the nation’s giving landscape.
He believes there is still room for growth. Younger generations, including millennials and Gen Zs, are more socially aware and motivated to take action on issues they care about.
Companies, too, are becoming more purpose-driven, seeing their role as going beyond profit to making a positive impact on society.
At the same time, baby boomers and Gen Xers, who are semi-retired or retired, often have more time and resources and are increasingly looking for meaningful ways to give back.
“Across those different demographics, we see that, as we look forward to 2026 and beyond, as long as we provide the right programmes, the right resources, I think we can really see a lot more in terms of volunteerism and giving,” Mr Soh said.
MANY FORMS OF GIVING
Not everyone has the time, money or capacity to volunteer or donate in traditional ways.
To address this, Mr Soh suggests taking a broader view towards giving, involving what NVPC calls the “five Ts”:
- Time: Contributing through service, such as volunteering.
- Talent: Using one’s skills, knowledge or expertise to help others.
- Treasure: Donating money, items or providing access to assets such as vehicles or spaces.
- Ties: Leveraging personal networks to rally support.
- Testimony: Advocating for causes by sharing one’s experiences and perspectives.
DON’T “HARD SELL” DONATIONS
The push for a “we first” society also raises questions about how charities and organisations encourage participation.
Mr Soh cautioned against overly aggressive fundraising tactics, which can backfire. Instead, he emphasised the importance of creating awareness first.
“It's important to be able to recognise that it is a process,” he said. “We try not to be too in your face, too hard sell. You want to get immediate results, it can be a turn-off.”
By investing in relationships with a broader group of stakeholders, organisations create space for people to act when they are ready, he added.
“Making it obligatory does carry risk,” he said. “You don't want compliance compared to compassion. I think it's more important to have the heart in giving.”
He noted that some degree of nudging may be unavoidable, especially when introducing people to giving for the first time.
This often happens in settings such as schools, workplaces, community groups or religious organisations, he noted.
“But beyond that, hopefully a good experience, a meaningful experience, and being able to see the impact of your giving will be more important in shaping the heart and mind,” he said.
When that happens, giving becomes something that people want to do on their own, he said.
“The underlying motivation must be one of wanting to help. And I think that's the way to go for longer term, sustained participation,” Mr Soh said.
ENGAGING THE NEXT GENERATION
One group NVPC is placing particular focus on is young people aged 17 to 25.
The organisation aims to nurture a culture of giving early, before the pressures of full-time work and family life set in.
“They're at that stage in their lives where they are thinking about their future, they're thinking about what's important in life,” Mr Soh said.
While they may not yet have adult responsibilities, they have the freedom to decide how they use their time and resources.
NVPC plans to work closely with institutes of higher learning, including polytechnics, ITEs and universities, to expose youths to diverse giving opportunities.
The emphasis, Mr Soh stressed, is on flexibility.
“It is not a fixed way of giving. It is not this amount of money or this amount of time,” he said.
“It can be adapted to their life stage in terms of what their personal circumstances permit them to give at that point in time.”
As these young people move into the workforce, NVPC hopes they will carry their passion for giving with them and continue contributing through corporate volunteering and other initiatives, helping to bring the "we first" spirit forward.