Motorists to get S$30 off traffic fines if paid early

SINGAPORE: From Jan 1, 2026, motorists can have their composition fines reduced by S$30 (US$23) if payment is made within 14 days from the date of the notice of traffic offence, the traffic police said in a news release on Monday (Dec 1).



The Early Payment Scheme will apply to locally registered vehicles that have committed traffic offences attracting composition fines of S$50 or more.

“The scheme aims to encourage motorists to pay their composition fines promptly and reduce meritless appeals”, the police said.

“This will save the Traffic Police significant resources, and allow these resources to be reallocated to more critical areas such as enforcement.”



Composition fines are issued for traffic offences that do not require prosecution in court. These include stopping in a yellow box, making an unauthorised U-turn and exceeding the speed limit by up to 40kmh.



In 2024, the traffic police issued an average of around 6,000 notices of traffic offence and processed more than 1,000 appeals per month.

“The vast majority of the appeals were rejected as the Traffic Police only accedes to appeals in exceptional circumstances, such as if there was a medical emergency, and with supporting documentary proof,” the police said.

Motorists will be notified of their eligibility for the early payment scheme through the notice of traffic offence. If payment is received within 14 days of the notice, motorists will qualify for the S$30 reduction.

After 14 days, the full composition fine will apply and there will be no extension of the deadline.