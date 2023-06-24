World-class venues, positioning as regional events capital behind Singapore's concert hub status

SINGAPORE: Prominent artistes like Coldplay and Taylor Swift have chosen Singapore as a tour stop – and even playing multiple days – due to factors like the country’s state-of-the-art event facilities and its branding as an entertainment hub, tourism experts told CNA.

Easy connectivity to other Southeast Asian cities, stable governance and promotion efforts by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) are also why Singapore has become a regional concert hub, they said.

On Tuesday, news broke that Coldplay will perform an unprecedented six Singapore shows for its upcoming Music Of The Spheres world tour in January.

The British rock band had originally announced four shows before adding two more due to “incredible demand”, having broken the record for the most tickets – more than 200,000 – sold in a single day in Singapore history.

On Wednesday, the Singapore Sports Hub announced that Swift will put on three shows at the National Stadium in March.