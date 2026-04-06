Managing million-dollar sinking funds, costly repairs: Do condo councils need mandatory training?

SINGAPORE: Like most ageing developments, the bill to keep Pine Grove condominium running has grown steadily over the years.

The former Housing and Urban Development Company (HUDC) estate, which is more than 40 years old, is due for repainting works estimated to cost about S$1.8 million (US$1.4 million). Mandatory facade inspection, spalling concrete repairs and an upcoming structural inspection of the over 893,000 sq ft site will add another S$500,000.

The most urgent repair work – replacing the condominium’s 14 ageing lifts, whose parts have become obsolete – could cost at least S$1.4 million for the 660 households in the estate.

Such works are typically funded by the condominium’s sinking fund, which Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST) councils draw on for major repairs.

“Older estates, you definitely need a healthier sinking fund. So how to go about it? That is the challenge,” said Mrs Cheryn Liew, 67, Pine Grove’s MCST chairperson.

To cover the costs, the council intends to propose an increase to the maintenance fee at the next annual general meeting (AGM), although she could not say by how much.

Of the S$292 fee that households currently pay per month, about S$60 goes into the sinking fund. The remaining covers day-to-day expenditures.

Securing residents' support for higher contributions requires both tact and persistence from the council, she said.

“The key point to make in addressing the residents is that this is undeniably an old estate and understandably, maintenance is required to ensure safe and habitable community living.”

Ultimately, it comes down to a vote. Proposals to raise sinking fund contributions or impose special levies can be defeated at condo meetings – delaying critical repairs in the process.

The struggle to collect adequate sinking funds for estate maintenance, especially at ageing condos, is one of the reasons the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) is reviewing the Building (Strata Management) Act.

The public consultation, which ends on Apr 8, includes a proposal for council members to undergo mandatory training.

“Many elected council members are lay people who may lack the necessary knowledge to manage estates effectively or are overly reliant on the MA (managing agent) without understanding their responsibilities,” BCA said in a document detailing the proposed areas of review.

Proper training could help council members gain foundational knowledge of estate management, legal responsibilities and best practices, it added.