Condominium managing agent apologises for 'confusion' after 'discriminatory' security tender document

SINGAPORE: Savills Property Management has apologised for the "confusion" in what it described as an "unfortunate situation" after its tender document for security services was described as containing "race and age discrimination".

Their tender for security services at Hillview Heights condominium was called out by the Security Association Singapore (SAS) on Monday (Sep 6) for two "discriminatory" clauses.

One states that there will be a penalty of S$100 per shift imposed on the security agency if it fails to provide “a Chinese-speaking guard” for more than six shifts each month. A warning letter will also be issued.

Another states that management may fine the agency S$100 each time a guard younger than 21 years old or older than 60 is deployed "without the prior approval of the management".

"This is an unfortunate situation created by historical tender documentation language from 2000," a spokesperson for Savills told CNA.

"We sincerely apologise for any confusion caused and have taken steps to ensure all tender documentation reflects current Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP).

"We have been invited by the Singapore Police Force to introduce Outcome Based Contracts and will be reviewing the terms and conditions for our clients’ approval. We also welcome a constructive dialogue between the SAS and the Association of Strata Managers to ensure we are all aligned in the future.”