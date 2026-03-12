Some condominiums say co-funding is important for replacing ageing lifts
The government is studying whether to partially fund selected lift upgrades in private developments to keep pace with modern safety standards.
SINGAPORE: The lifts at Mandarin Gardens condominium along Siglap Road last underwent a major modernisation about two decades ago.
Since then, ageing equipment has led to recurring issues.
Residents at the 40-year-old estate say they face lift breakdowns every few months despite regular maintenance checks.
“Occasionally, we receive feedback from residents about their concerns over the reliability of the old lifts,” said Mr Ong Beng Guan, chairman of Mandarin Gardens’ management corporation strata titles (MCST).
“Common issues include intermittent breakdowns, slow door operations, faulty door sensors and doors that fail to close properly.”
While he stressed that the elevators are still generally operational, residents want them to be safer and more reliable.
The condo is now considering whether to refurbish or fully replace them within the next five years.
A full replacement could cost millions of dollars. Each new lift costs between S$200,000 (US$156,900) and S$300,000, drawing heavily on the condominium’s sinking fund, which is also used for other projects that keep the condo in good working order.
“I think a replacement is a better option … (but) that will be a major cause of financial burden on the (condo unit) owners,” Mr Ong, noting that the final decision will depend on the mandate given at the estate’s annual general meeting.
He added that some residents may be reluctant to commit to major upgrades as they are holding out hope for a successful en bloc sale, following three unsuccessful attempts in the past.
Mr Ong said proposed government measures to co-fund selected essential safety features in private developments could help encourage more residents to support lift upgrades.
PUSH FOR GOVERNMENT CO-FUND
Some condominiums are hoping such co-funding will extend beyond repairs to cover full lift replacements.
The government announced last week it is studying whether to partially fund selected lift and escalator upgrades in private developments to keep pace with modern safety standards.
The proposal is part of a broader review of the Building (Strata Management) Act, which governs how MCSTs manage their estates.
The review includes measures to help MCSTs build up sufficient sinking funds, lower consent thresholds for essential works and strengthen self-governance frameworks.
According to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), more than 1,000 of Singapore’s 3,750 strata developments are at least 30 years old.
As estates age, having adequate sinking funds for maintenance and improvement works becomes increasingly critical, the statutory board said.
Second Minister for National Development and Finance Indranee Rajah announced the proposed measures in Parliament on Mar 4.
She urged MCSTs to build up funds early to ensure the proper upkeep of essential facilities, instead of waiting until lifts deteriorate and parts become obsolete – a situation that often forces estates to impose substantial special levies on unprepared unit owners.
Industry experts say such timely lift replacements should also be mandated.
The MCST Association of Singapore said co-funding could be particularly helpful for estates with residents who are asset-rich but cash-constrained. However, it cautioned against delaying urgent works while waiting for potential government support.
“Safety should always come first for residents,” Dr Rex Yeap, vice president of the association and vice chairman of The Interlace condominium.
“If the management fund, maintenance fund and sinking fund are healthy, we should go ahead and do (replace or upgrade our lifts) without waiting for the co-funding.”
He added that the association is considering conducting lift audits – independent, more detailed evaluations of lift safety, performance and regulatory compliance – to help condos make informed decisions.
AGEING LIFTS & SAFETY RISKS
Industry experts say warning signs of ageing lifts include increased vibration, jerking movements and less accurate leveling when the lift stops.
Mr James Lee, president of the Singapore Lift & Escalator Contractors & Manufacturers Association, said older systems may suffer from poorer leveling accuracy and outdated door sensors, increasing the risk of trips, falls or doors closing on passengers.
“As these components age, their performance deteriorates. Mechanical parts experience wear and tear, and beyond a certain point, you can no longer maintain them in good working condition – you really have to replace the lift,” he said.
He added that modern lifts are equipped with computerised controls, gearless motors and enhanced braking systems, providing smoother rides, more precise stopping and higher safety standards.
Source: CNA/dn(ca)
