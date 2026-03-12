Some condominiums say co-funding is important for replacing ageing lifts

SINGAPORE: The lifts at Mandarin Gardens condominium along Siglap Road last underwent a major modernisation about two decades ago.

Since then, ageing equipment has led to recurring issues.

Residents at the 40-year-old estate say they face lift breakdowns every few months despite regular maintenance checks.

“Occasionally, we receive feedback from residents about their concerns over the reliability of the old lifts,” said Mr Ong Beng Guan, chairman of Mandarin Gardens’ management corporation strata titles (MCST).

“Common issues include intermittent breakdowns, slow door operations, faulty door sensors and doors that fail to close properly.”

While he stressed that the elevators are still generally operational, residents want them to be safer and more reliable.

The condo is now considering whether to refurbish or fully replace them within the next five years.

A full replacement could cost millions of dollars. Each new lift costs between S$200,000 (US$156,900) and S$300,000, drawing heavily on the condominium’s sinking fund, which is also used for other projects that keep the condo in good working order.

“I think a replacement is a better option … (but) that will be a major cause of financial burden on the (condo unit) owners,” Mr Ong, noting that the final decision will depend on the mandate given at the estate’s annual general meeting.

He added that some residents may be reluctant to commit to major upgrades as they are holding out hope for a successful en bloc sale, following three unsuccessful attempts in the past.

Mr Ong said proposed government measures to co-fund selected essential safety features in private developments could help encourage more residents to support lift upgrades.

PUSH FOR GOVERNMENT CO-FUND

Some condominiums are hoping such co-funding will extend beyond repairs to cover full lift replacements.

The government announced last week it is studying whether to partially fund selected lift and escalator upgrades in private developments to keep pace with modern safety standards.