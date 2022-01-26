Condominium management teams urged to implement COVID-19 measures ahead of Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: Ahead of an expected increase in visitations during the Chinese New Year period, authorities have urged condominium management teams to step up surveillance at common areas in their premises.

This is to ensure that COVID-19 safe management measures are implemented and complied with in these developments, said a written circular by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Tuesday (Jan 25).

These safe management measures also include limiting social gatherings to five people and only allowing each household to receive up to five distinct visitors per day.

The circular added that management corporation strata title (MCST) teams should ensure that all visitors' particulars are recorded.

“MCSTs are also advised to display posters and notices at prominent places to remind residents to comply with (safe management measures),” it said.

The circular also noted that lion dance performances, where “cai qing” is involved, are not allowed to take place in condominiums, including common areas and inside units.

“Cai qing” refers to the part of the dance where performers put on an elaborate show of getting a red packet tied to a bunch of green vegetables. The performers then tear the vegetables up and disperse them.

The circular added: “We seek the co-operation of MCSTs to put in place the necessary measures and remain vigilant and disciplined in the fight against COVID-19.”