Woman fined for harassing neighbour by bouncing basketball, pouring water into her condo unit

SINGAPORE: A woman who harassed her neighbour by repeatedly pouring soapy water into her apartment and bouncing a basketball for up to 45 minutes at a time has been fined S$10,500.

Lee Soh Geok faced three charges, under the Protection from Harassment Act, of harassing Helen Lim Hai Loon between Jan 29, 2019 and May 22, 2020.

Madam Lim had mounted a private prosecution against Lee. She had earlier said that she filed 12 police reports during that period but was purportedly told that the police would not prosecute Lee.

Both women are residents at the Citylife @ Tampines condominium.

Lee, who lives with her mother, had deliberately poured water from her second-floor unit onto the roof extension of Mdm Lim's home.

Lee also caused unreasonable noise by deliberately bouncing a ball in her apartment several times a day, with one instance lasting up to 45 minutes.

Videos taken by Mdm Lim showed Lee pouring the water at different times of the day - on some occasions past midnight - with the residue flowing down the roof and into her home.