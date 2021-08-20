Some condominiums limiting unvaccinated residents' access to gym facilities

SINGAPORE: Several condominiums have cut off unvaccinated residents' access to gym facilities, amid a wider push towards COVID-19 vaccination-differentiated rules for various settings.

At some estates, access to the gym has been deactivated for all residents. To use the gym, residents have to show proof of their vaccination status to security guards to get an access pass.

This comes after a recent Sport Singapore (SportSG) advisory that said high-risk activities – defined as those held indoors without wearing masks – must be capped at five people, all of whom must be fully vaccinated.

“If any one of the participants is not fully vaccinated, then such activity is prohibited,” the advisory says.

One condominium making such a move is Terrasse in Serangoon. In a circular to residents, the management said the restriction is in line with official advisories to “reduce the spread of COVID-19”.

“We seek your understanding and cooperation for the safety and health of all residents of Terrasse,” the circular said.

Several other condominiums are implementing similar rules, such as Kovan Melody in Kovan, The Panorama in Ang Mo Kio, Northpark Residences in Yishun, Boathouse Residences in Serangoon and The Santorini in Tampines.

At Kovan Melody, the condominium’s two-storey gym has been locked electronically and only five access cards are available, said Mr John Anil, a director at Smart Property Management, which manages the estate.