Connaught Drive and Anderson Bridge to be pedestrian-only from end-December

SINGAPORE: Connaught Drive and Anderson Bridge will be fully pedestrianised as part of plans to further enhance the "walkability" of the Civic District, said authorities on Friday (Nov 5).

Visitors will be able to enjoy a "seamless walking experience" between Esplanade Park, Empress Place and the Padang once works are completed.

Members of the public will also be able to easily access the historical and arts offerings of the area on foot, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA), National Parks Board (NParks) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a joint press release.

Connaught Drive will be fully closed to motorists as an extension of Esplanade Park and Anderson Bridge. Previously, Anderson Bridge only allowed pedestrians on one side.

Changes to traffic arrangements in the area will be implemented from end-December this year.

These plans were first announced at the Ministry of Transport's Committee of Supply debate in March 2021.

The authorities said the start of works follow a series of engagements with various stakeholders over a four-month period since May this year, which yielded useful suggestions on ways to improve the pedestrians' experience when they explore the Civic District.

"Agencies will continue to take into consideration stakeholders’ feedback in subsequent works to improve placemaking and wayfinding in the precinct," they added.