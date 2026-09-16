Singapore launches over 200 training courses with free AI subscriptions, new skills centre

SINGAPORE: Over 200 artificial intelligence-related training courses that include free six-month subscriptions to selected premium AI tools for eligible Singapore citizens were rolled out on Wednesday (Sep 16), the Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) announced.

The agency also launched Connect by SWDA, a careers and skills service centre at the Lifelong Learning Institute, to bring together careers, skills and workforce support under one roof.

Speaking at the launch of the SkillsFuture Festival at the Lifelong Learning Institute on Wednesday, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said SWDA – the new statutory board consolidating the functions of SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and Workforce Singapore (WSG) – must make the skills system easier for Singaporeans to navigate.

“In Singapore, we have many schemes, many programs, many providers. Sometimes it can be confusing, even overwhelming. So we do need to streamline and be more customer-centric,” said Mr Wong.

“People should not need to know which agency runs which scheme before they can get help.”

SWDA will provide a “simpler and more coherent” journey tailored to the needs of both workers and businesses, he added.

To that end, Connect by SWDA is more than a place for people to sign up for courses.

“It’s where we bring together learning, career guidance and employment support. It’s where job seekers can take stock of where they are, understand where the opportunities lie and get tailored advice on the skills and steps they need to get ahead,” said Mr Wong, who officiated the opening of the centre.

The launch aligns with the agency’s goal to provide more integrated support across careers, skills and workforce development needs, SWDA said.

On the ground floor, individuals can get access to on-site career and skills advisors and AI-powered recommendations to identify relevant opportunities, courses and funding support. The second floor provides a dedicated space for “deeper and more focused” engagement through pre-booked appointments and curated activities.

Outlining the shifts that SWDA must achieve to deliver better outcomes for workers and businesses in his speech, Mr Wong stressed that the new agency must aim to connect learning to jobs and careers.

This will require close collaboration with education institutions, training providers and employers, as well as focusing on the quality and relevance of training at both the pre-employment and employment stage.

Adding that workers cannot be an afterthought in business transformation, Mr Wong said SWDA’s task is to bring support for businesses and workers closer.

“We want businesses to be more productive and competitive, but we also want workers to benefit through better skills, better jobs, and better prospects. And the government will try to bring these two important pieces of work together: workforce transformation and business transformation,” he said.