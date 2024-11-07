Construction sector urged to take 2-week safety timeout after 10 fatal incidents from July to October

SINGAPORE: Construction companies have been urged to initiate a two-week safety timeout, in light of recent fatal incidents in the sector and the upcoming festive season.

“The Multi-Agency Workplace Safety and Health Taskforce and industry associations strongly encourage companies in the construction sector to initiate a safety timeout from Nov 8 to Nov 22,” said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Nov 7).

Describing the recent performance of the construction sector as “concerning”, the ministry said in its news release that the sector saw 10 fatal incidents between July and October.

This "suggests a reduced emphasis" on workplace safety and health in the sector.

"Furthermore, with the upcoming festive season, it is imperative that the sector remain vigilant and upkeep safety standards as companies may rush to meet deadlines before workers go on home leave," said MOM.

Companies are “strongly encouraged” to conduct a safety timeout for senior management to engage with site teams and workers, review safety protocols, and address safety concerns.

During a safety timeout, organisations take time off from their daily work routine to take stock of and review the existing workplace safety and health systems and work processes.

After that, they should implement necessary measures to keep safety practices current and uphold good workplace safety and health standards, said MOM.

Based on the recent fatal incidents, MOM identified three areas companies should focus the safety timeout on - workers struck by falling objects, vehicular safety and safe lifting and rigging activities.

Vehicular incidents were the leading cause of fatal workplace injuries between 2022 and 2023.

The safety timeouts will serve to refresh awareness on key areas of concern and reinforce safety protocols and discipline for both contractors and subcontractors, said MOM.

“Public sector agencies will lead by example and call on their contractors to conduct safety timeouts at their worksites,” it added.

The ministry has also ramped up inspections in higher-risk sectors, including construction, since October.

Enforcement action, including fines, stop-work orders and legal penalties, will be taken against companies or individuals found breaching safety regulations, it said.

On Oct 21, a 55-year-old Chinese construction worker was killed after being hit by a steel gate frame at a Yishun work site.

In the same month, a 38-year-old Bangladeshi worker died at a Housing and Development Board project site along McNair Road after he was struck by a precast concrete drain channel that was being lifted by an excavator.