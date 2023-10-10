Man falls 10 storeys in fatal workplace accident at Sembawang BTO site

SINGAPORE: A construction worker at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) worksite died after being struck by a material waste bucket and falling 10 storeys to the ground on Monday (Oct 9).

The fatal workplace incident happened at Block 371B Sembawang Avenue at about 3pm, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in response to CNA’s query on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker was on the 10th storey of the Sun Sails Build-To-Order (BTO) project site when the incident occurred.

He was guiding a crane operator lifting a material waste bucket when the bucket swung and struck him. The impact caused him to fall to the ground, together with the fall protection barriers.

The police told CNA that they had received a call for assistance at the work site around the time of the accident.

The man was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, police added.

The worker was brought to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, added MOM.

HDB is the developer of the worksite, while its occupier is BHCC Construction. The deceased worker was employed by Jian Xin Construction.

MOM said that it has instructed the occupier to stop all lifting works at the site and is investigating the incident.

"As a general safety measure, lifting crew, such as riggers and signalmen, should maintain line of sight of the lifted load, and ensure their positions are free of danger," said MOM.

A total of 14 workplace deaths were reported to MOM from January to June this year.