Construction worker dies after falling from roof; 6th workplace fatality this year

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old construction worker died after falling from a height of 4m while conducting waterproofing work on a roof, making him the sixth workplace fatality reported this year.

The accident occurred at about 9am at 2 Marsiling Lane on Feb 26, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (Mar 3).

The man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

MOM said it is investigating the accident and has issued a full stop-work order on the worker's employer Guan Teck Construction 2000, which is also the occupier of the building.

Lapses in the company's safety practices were also found.

"The company will be debarred from hiring new foreign workers for three months, and its management and safety personnel will have to personally account for the accident to MOM," the ministry said.

MOM added further action may be taken depending on the conclusion of the full investigation.

"We will continue to take strong action against companies who fail to put in place the necessary measures to ensure the safety of their workers," said MOM.

When working at height, companies must ensure that adequate fall prevention measures are implemented. Workers must also be provided with adequate training and proper instructions, as well as equipped with appropriate equipment to prevent falls, the Manpower Ministry said.

Last month, MOM extended the heightened safety period imposed on companies in higher-risk industries by three months from Mar 1 until the end of May, with additional measures such as higher penalties for workplace safety breaches.

The heightened safety period was introduced in September 2022 for six months to address the "concerning rise" in workplace fatalities.