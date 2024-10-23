Logo
Singapore

Construction worker dies after being struck by steel gate frame in Yishun
Singapore

Construction worker dies after being struck by steel gate frame in Yishun

Construction worker dies after being struck by steel gate frame in Yishun

Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel attend to a workplace accident at a construction site at Block 413 Yishun Ring Road on Oct 21, 2024. (Photo: CNA reader)

23 Oct 2024 05:15PM
SINGAPORE: A construction worker died on Monday (Oct 21) after he was hit by a steel gate frame at a Yishun work site.

The incident happened at around 6.50pm at Block 413 Yishun Ring Road.

The worker, a 55-year-old Chinese national, was pushing a steel gate frame when it struck him, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

He was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Photos shared with CNA showed a construction worker lying on the ground. Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force were seen evacuating him from the scene on a stretcher.  

"As a general safety measure, sliding gates must be properly designed and installed with appropriate stoppers to prevent them from being derailed when in use," said MOM.

The ministry said it is investigating the incident and has instructed the employer, Jin Shan Construction, to stop all work activity at the site.

It added that Nee Soon Town Council is the project developer.

If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness or on WhatsApp.

Source: CNA/ec(gs)

